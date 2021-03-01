Tigers near the end of tough isolation period

The first seven days of self-isolation for the Bangladesh cricket team in New Zealand was anticipated to be a tough period for the tourists.

The sixth day of that period ended yesterday and the Tigers are strictly adhering to the 14-day mandatory quarantine protocols set by the hosts.

The first seven days were anticipated to be the most difficult phase where the cricketers had to stay inside their hotel rooms in self-isolation. However, they are allowed to walk inside the hotel premises for 30 minutes a day after completing their 48 hours of self-isolation since landing in New Zealand on February 24.

For ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal exercise and watching movies has been the only way to pass the isolated days.

“I am actually passing time by watching Netflix, Amazon Prime and sleeping as we are not allowed to exit our rooms and meet others,” said Tamim through a video message to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) yesterday.

“Self-isolation was difficult and it is still going on. But personally, I thought it would have been harder. But somehow, we are managing and time is passing by. It already has been almost 4-5 days [in isolation] and not much more is left. Hope that the remainder of the days will also pass quickly,” he added.

While Tamim did not face much difficulty to spend his self-isolation time in his hotel room, it was a bit harder for another left-hander, Soumya Sarkar, who is eagerly waiting to return to normal life.

“Normally I spend time working out in my room and cycling. I also watch movies but nowadays I am watching a few Bangla dramas. But how long can you exercise in a room alone?” asked Soumya.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed talked about the protocols the cricketers had to follow during the first seven days of their 14-day quarantine period.

“We all have our own single room and no one is allowed to go to any other room at the moment. We however have the option to walk around for thirty minutes a day with two different time slots. We have to wear masks all the time whenever we are outside the room and also maintain social distancing.

“The hotel staff knocks on the door and puts the food outside our room. Even while collecting food, we have to wear the mask. As we have already tested negative for our second round of coronavirus tests, we are now able to use the laundry of the hotel. We were not even allowed to give our clothes for laundry in the first few days of quarantine,” said Taskin.

In the light of such isolation, today – the seventh day – will be a big one for the Tigers. If they test negative in the third round of Covid-19 tests today, they will be able to start going to the gym and practising in small groups from tomorrow.