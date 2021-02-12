Tigers left with daunting task ahead

It has been a wonderful day of cricket for West Indies, who dominated with both bat and ball throughout against Bangladesh on the second day of their second and final Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

The visitors finished with 409 after resuming the day on 223 for five. After that, Bangladesh struggled with the bat as the hosts lost four wickets in the final session and trail by 304 runs after finishing the day at 105 for four with Mushfiqur Rahim (27* off 61) and Mohammad Mithun (6* off 61) at the crease. The two batsmen, who ensured the Tigers go unscathed after losing four wickets in the final session, now have a daunting task ahead and would need to bat long tomorrow if Bangladesh are to stage a fightback in the game.

Earlier, Tamim Iqbal’s 52-ball 44 showed a lot of promise but the southpaw failed to convert it into a big score when he fell prey to Alzarri Joseph in the 16th over of Bangladesh’s innings.

Earlier, for West Indies, overnight batsman Joshua Da Silva (92 off 187) and Alzarii Joseph (82 off 108) have been phenomenal. Even though both the batsmen missed out on scoring their first Test tons, they did not fail to ensure the visitors pile up a commendable first innings total.

35.6 Ov; Ban 105/4: A fuller outside delivery from Jomel Warrican and Mushfiqur Rahim drives towards straight to cover fielder. No runs taken and that’s Stumps on Day 2. Bangladesh trail by 304 runs and the two batsmen — Mushfiqur (27* off 61) and Mohammad Mithun (6* off 61) are left with a daunting task tomorrow.

30.3 Ov; Ban 100/4: A fuller outside off delivery from Kyle Mayers and Mohammad Mithun pushes it through cover to take a single. That brings up 100 for Bangladesh but the Tigers still have a long way to go as they still trail by 309 runs. The two batsmen in the middle — Mithun and Mushfiqur Rahim — need to bat through this day and also long the next day as they try to revive the Bangladesh innings.

15.5 ov; Ban 71/4: Two wickets in consecutive overs and this is the big one. Tamim Iqbal falls in similar fashion, chipping the ball in the air to man at mid-wicket. Tamim Iqbal c Moseley b Joseph 44 (52b 6×4 1×6) SR: 84.62

14.3 ov; Ban 69/3: Mominul tries to cut away Cornwall but gets an outside edge. Big wicket for Windies. The two left-handers contributed with a 58-run stand. Mominul Haque c †Da Silva b Cornwall 21 (39b 4×4 0x6) SR: 53.85

End of 12 overs, Ban 53/2

Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque have scored at a brisk pace but also thwarted the Windies bowlers from picking up more wickets since the fall of two wickets. Tamim in particular have played some good looking shots as the Tigers got past 50-run mark.

Mominul Haque 17 (31), Tamim Iqbal 31 (36)

Gabriel removes Soumya, Shanto early

2.2 ov; Ban 11/2: No adequate feet movement from Shanto as he chases a wide delivery from Gabriel and man at points takes the catch. Tigers are in trouble. Najmul Hossain Shanto c Bonner b Gabriel 4 (2b 1×4 0x6) SR: 200

0.6 ov; Ban 1/1: Soumya has chipped a length delivery in middle and leg stump straight to the man at short mid wicket. Kyle Myers was placed for that particular shot. Windies apparently did their homework. Softest of dismissals but a familiar one for Soumya as Gabriel strikes in the very first over. Soumya Sarkar c Mayers b Gabriel 0 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0

Windies bowled out for 409

Cool and composed knocks from Bonner, Da Silva and Alzarri’s counterattacking batting has taken Windies to 409 all out on Day 2. Abu Jayed and Taijul Islam bagged four wickets each but the day belongs to Windies as they have put on 196 runs in under two sessions.

142.2 ov; WI 409/10: West Indies are bowled out for 409 as Shannon Gabriel is holed out at deep mid wicket. Taijul bags a four-fer. Shannon Gabriel c Mushfiqur Rahim b Taijul Islam 8 (11b 2×4 0x6) SR: 72.73

139.2 ov; WI 398/9: Forward defensive from Warrican but Jayed’s delivery shapes in just a little bit with the angle and takes the outside edge before going through to Liton. Jayed has bagged a four-fer. Jomel Warrican c †Liton Das b Abu Jayed 2 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 100

Tigers thwart Da Silva, Alzarri tons

137.6 ov, WI 396/8: The short delivery ploy has worked. Alzarri pulled Jayed for six on the first delivery of the over before he was lucky as the mistimed shot next delivery went over the wicket keeper’s head and for four. The third delivery was pitched more on the off stump and another pull shot this time but doesn’t connect as the ball takes a thick deflection off the bat and to wicket keeper Liton Das. Another ton denied by the Tigers but end of a mesmerizing knock from Joseph. Alzarri Joseph c †Liton Das b Abu Jayed 82 (108b 8×4 5×6) SR: 75.93

136.4 ov; WI 384/7: A forward defensive shot from Da Silva but Taijul’s arm-ball has gone right through his defences. Another ton denied but a crucial knock nontheless. Taijul bags his 100th Test wicket. Joshua Da Silva b Taijul Islam 92 (187b 10×4 0x6) SR: 49.2

Alzarri, Da Silva continue to frustrate Tigers

133.1 ov; WI 366/6: Alzarri picks up an overpitched Soumya Sarkar delivery over mid off for four to bring up the hundred partnership between him and Da Silva. 100 off 192 deliveries, this partnership has turned the game in their favour.

130.3 ov, WI 353/6 : Alzarri smashes Nayeem for six over mid wicket to bring up his fifty and the 350 up for West Indies. This knock has been the cause of much frustration in the Bangladesh ranks when they perhaps fully expected to get into the West Indian tail. Partnership now 87 between Da Silva and Alzarri.

Windies are 339 for six after 127 overs with Da Silva and Alzarri Joseph continuing to frustrate the Tigers. There is turn in the wicket but it is slow enough for Windies duo to be able to counter it quite comfortably. Anything over 350 still feels like a good first innings score on this wicket given that it will be Bangladesh who will bat last on this wicket. WI 339/6 in 127 overs: Joseph 40 (69), Joshua Da Silva 78 (163)

11:30 am: Lunch on Day 2

WI 325 for six at lunch

What a terrific session it has been for the West Indies despite the fact that Nkrumah Bonner departed 12 overs into the second day after a solid 88-run partnership with Joshua Da Silva. Mehedi Miraz bagged the breakthrough, denying Bonner the chance to complete his ton. When it looked like Windies innings might collapse, Da Silva completed his ton and showed composure in holding the innings together. Alzarri Joseph came in and picked up the scoring rate, hitting an unbeaten 34 off 48 during a valuable 59-run partnership with Da Silva. Windies picked up 102 runs in the session with the loss of just one wicket. Da Silva is unbeaten on 70 at lunch on day one.

110/4 ov; WI 300/6: Joshua Da Silva picks up two runs to take Windies to 300.

103.3 ov; WI 273/6: Joshua reverse sweeps and gets a boundary to bring up his fifty. He has shown resilience to help Windies get closer to a par total. 50 off 86 deliveries.

Miraz denies Bonner ton

101.3 ov; WI 266/6: Bonner looks to perhaps work it away to the on side but Mehedi Miraz’s delivery straightens after pitching on leg and Mithun takes a fine catch. Nkrumah Bonner c Mohammad Mithun b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 90 (209b 7×4 0x6) SR: 43.06

End of over 100, WI 263 for 5; Joshua Da Silva 44 (78); Nkrumah Bonner 88 (201) : West Indies have started the day brightly, adding another 40 runs in the first 10 overs of the second day with both batsmen nearing personal landmarks. The partnership stands at 85 at the moment and has set the tone for the West Indies innings.