TIB study partial, politically motivated: Quader

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday described the report of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on good governance in facing coronavirus disease, COVID-19, as partial and politically motivated, reports state run news agency BSS.
“TIB’s study is partial and it is more political than research-oriented,” he told a press briefing at his official residence on parliament premises.
Mentioning that the study was carried out in severe negative perspective, the minister said the study stated about Digital Security Act and withdrawing of all cases filed for harassment while giving recommendations on what to do to face COVID-19.
About irregularities in health sector mentioned in the TIB report, the minister said the government has already taken steps against those irregularities in a self-motivated way.
“The government has taken actions against all sorts of irregularities and misdeeds and is bringing all offenders to justice in a self-motivated way, not on recommendation or demand of any agency, organisation or party,” he said.
Mentioning the government’s robust stance against corruption, he said if TIB gives a list by specifying where irregularities and corrugation are taking place, the government would take actions.
Quader said the outbreak of coronavirus is a new experience for the entire world while the developed nations have been witnessing severe troubles to face the pandemic.
Under the farsighted and dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh did better in facing the COVID-19 following the suggestions of the experts, he said.
The minister said the government is taking preparations to face the probable second wave of the pandemic.
When the world community is lauding the measures of Bangladesh government in facing the pandemic, TIB researchers did not find a minimum positive initiative of the government, he said, adding that this act of the TIB is very sad.