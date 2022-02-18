TIB asks if ‘influential people’ behind dismissal of ACC official Sharif

A question naturally comes up whether he has been transferred from Chattogram to Patuakhali under the pressure of those who are angered by his drives and dealing cases efficiently. Finally, he has been sacked.
TIB thinks as per service rule, the ACC may have jurisdiction to fire any official. But why an efficient and courageous official dedicated to work against corruption was terminated instead of protection. People have the right to know.
The ACC will fall in deep crisis of credibility if it fails to answer all questions emanating in the public mind. TIB called upon the ACC to make all issues clear. Otherwise, honest and courageous officials will lose their confidence, which will weaken the organisation and it is not expected.