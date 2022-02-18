TIB asks if ‘influential people’ behind dismissal of ACC official Sharif

Staff Correspondent
Sharif Uddin
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has raised questions as to whether the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) deputy director Md Sharif Uddin has been sacked due to the pressure by a syndicate of influential people.

The organisation has demanded that the matter needs to be cleared, according to a press release of TIB on Thursday.

According to ACC service rules 54 (2) of 2008, ACC chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah fired deputy director Md Sharif Uddin on Wednesday. Last, he was posted in Patuakhali district ACC coordinated office.

A question naturally comes up whether he has been transferred from Chattogram to Patuakhali under the pressure of those who are angered by his drives and dealing cases efficiently. Finally, he has been sacked.

TIB thinks as per service rule, the ACC may have jurisdiction to fire any official. But why an efficient and courageous official dedicated to work against corruption was terminated instead of protection. People have the right to know.

The ACC will fall in deep crisis of credibility if it fails to answer all questions emanating in the public mind. TIB called upon the ACC to make all issues clear. Otherwise, honest and courageous officials will lose their confidence, which will weaken the organisation and it is not expected.

