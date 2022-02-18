TIB asks if ‘influential people’ behind dismissal of ACC official Sharif

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has raised questions as to whether the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) deputy director Md Sharif Uddin has been sacked due to the pressure by a syndicate of influential people.

The organisation has demanded that the matter needs to be cleared, according to a press release of TIB on Thursday.

According to ACC service rules 54 (2) of 2008, ACC chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah fired deputy director Md Sharif Uddin on Wednesday. Last, he was posted in Patuakhali district ACC coordinated office.