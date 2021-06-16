Throat-slit bodies of woman, 2 children found in Sylhet

Representational photo: Bigstock

Head of the family hospitalized with critical sharp weapon wounds

A woman and her two children have been brutally murdered in their sleep in their house in Sylhet’s Gowainghat upazila.

The throat-slit bodies were recovered from the house in Binnakandi Dakkhinpara village under the upazila’s Fatehpur union on Wednesday morning.

The woman’s husband was also hospitalized in critical condition with multiple sharp weapon wounds, including a slit throat, on different parts of his body.

Locals and police suspect the attack on the family took place in the early hours when they were sleeping.

They identified the deceased as Alima Begum, 30, her son Mizan, 8, and daughter Anisa, 3.

The children’s father Hifzur Rahman was rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital after he was found in a critically injured state.

Gowainghat police station OC Abdul Ahad said some neighbours had found the family lying in a pool of blood when they came to the house looking for them.

Police were informed soon after. A Gowainghat police team rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, while Hifzur was sent to the hospital.

OC Ahad said they have finished the inquest reports but the motive behind the crime is not clear yet.

Meanwhile, the crime scene was visited by a forensic team and many senior police officials of the district since the morning.