Three Myanmar nationals held with Yaba, Kyat

Bangladesh Coast Guard officials pose for a photograph with three arrested Myanmar nationals allegedly carrying Yaba tablets at BCG station in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar on Monday. — Press release

The Bangladesh Coast Guard held three Myanmar nationals with Yaba pills and Myanmar currency Kyat in the Bay of Bengal near Chhera Island of Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday night.

On information, a team of the coast guard conducted a raid on a wooden boat and held the three men with 4.5 lakh pieces of Yaba pills and 9.51 lakh Kyat, said a press release.

The Myanmar nationals were handed over to Teknaf model police later, said the release signed by the force’s media officer Lieutenant Commandar M Hamidul Islam.