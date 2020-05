Three among five people killed in a fire at city’s United Hospital on Wednesday night were coronavirus patients.

The victims were on life support, the hospital authorities said in a press release on Wednesday night.

It also said one among the five dead in the fire was a woman.

The deceased include Riazul Alam, 45, Khodeza Begum, 70, Verun Anthony Paul, 74, Md. Monir Hossain, 75, and Md. Mahbub, 50.