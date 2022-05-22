They are misconstruing PM’s remarks

Under an orchestrated plan, BNP leaders are making ill-efforts to create confusion in people’s minds by misconstruing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s comments over the successful construction of Padma Bridge, said Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

“BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other leaders are making misleading and purpose-oriented comments centring Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s remarks over Padma Bridge’s construction,” he said yesterday in a statement in protest of BNP’s recent comments.

Obaidul Quader said if a pro-people, honest, bold and patriotic leader runs the state, no conspiracy can take a nation backward, and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s daughter Sheikh Hasina and the successful construction of Padma Bridge are bright examples of that.

Construction of the much-anticipated Padma Bridge with domestic funds is a unique example of the changed Bangladesh under Sheikh Hasina’s successful leadership, said the senior Awami League leader.

The minister said BNP and its cohorts started hatching continuous conspiracies just after the beginning of Padma Bridge’s construction works by the AL government, and they stopped foreign funds through plotting.

Even after that, Sheikh Hasina expressed strong determination to construct the bridge with domestic funds, he said.