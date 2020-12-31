There’s no autocracy in Bangladesh: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is the flag-bearer of destructive politics in the country, reports state-run news agency BSS.
“Those who didn’t want the independence of the country are now wanting the destruction of the country,” he told a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on parliament premises in the capital.
Quader said those who had brought independence for the country are now working relentlessly for building the nation as a prosperous one.
He said BNP’s negative politics is the key barrier on the road to flourishing of democracy.
About the remarks of BNP leaders that the government is destroying democracy and economy, Quader said BNP earlier could see nothing but negativity and now they can see only destruction.
The minister said BNP carries out their evil efforts to push the country backward with their Pakistani ideology and that is why they could not see any achievement and development of the country.
BNP is always suffering from jealousy witnessing the massive development under the AL government, he added.
Mentioning that there is no autocracy in the country, the ruling party general secretary said BNP can make criticism of the government and spread hatred against the government as there are democratic values and freedom of expression in the country.
As the country has democracy, elections and by-elections are taking place in the country regularly and BNP can join the polls and attain victory as well, he said.
Quader further said democracy does not get strong footing in a single day rather it needs continuous nurturing for that.
He said BNP boycotted polls in midway before getting the final results in different elections which is tantamount to insult the people’s verdict.
Turning to coronavirus situation, the minister said not a single person died from hunger due to outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and BNP is feeling bad for that.
Mentioning that the country’s economy has rebounded, he said the country has returned to positive trend in all socio-economic indexes defying the impacts of the pandemic.
He also said when the world community is lauding the country’s efforts in facing the pandemic, BNP could see nothing but destruction.
Actually their problem is psychological as they don’t believe in creation but in destruction, he added.