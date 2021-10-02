There will be no election ‘game’: Fakhrul

That is why they have introduced Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and it is their another big tool, Fakhrul said adding they introduced such EVM in which votes can be stolen and anyone can win without getting votes.

The BNP leader said chief election commissioner Nurul Huda has entirely destroyed the election system.

However, the chief election commissioner now said the commission should be formed after discussing with the political parties, the BNP leader added.

About the CEC’s recent Russia trip, Mirza Fakhrul said, “He visited Russia and observed the election system there. The situation is same in Russia. The person stays in the government in the same way. Either the person becomes the president or the prime minister. This is another interesting thing. In the system, the same person becomes the president and the prime minister repeatedly. There is no difference with the system of Bangladesh. He observed that. He has taken training how votes are stolen during the day.”