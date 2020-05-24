‘There may be a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases after Eid’

Head of the national technical committee to tackle coronavirus, Mohammad Shahidullah, has said, “The government is to take up 15,000 tests a day. They have recommended that 25,000 to 30,000 tests be carried out on a daily basis.” However, all the existing labs and testing facilities in the country have a total capacity of 30,000 tests daily.

The professor said that the upward curve of the coronavirus transmission may turn downwards after a month, but that depends greatly on how effective the lockdown is and also on the behaviour of the people.

Speaking over Zoom in an interview with Prothom Alo on Thursday night, Mohammad Shahidullah said that he apprehended a fresh wave of the virus unless mass commute and gathering could be prevented during Eid.

On 18 April the government formed a committee of senior experts of the country to tackle the community transmission of coronavirus and related challenges. Headed by Professor Shahidullah, president of Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC), this 17-member committee made 22 recommendations. The committee will now monitor progress made in this regard.

The committee will stress upon improving the quality of care at the hospitals. Members of the committee will shortly inspect the divisional headquarters. They have told the government that the civil surgeons of every district should be given a checklist of the 22 recommendations to follow.