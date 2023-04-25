The World’s Richest and Poorest Countries 2023

What does it mean for a nation to be rich or poor at a time of global pandemic, high inflation and geopolitical tensions? GDP per capita adjusted for relative purchasing power gives us an idea, albeit an imperfect one.

Before the current ceasefire, one of the world’s poorest countries—Yemen—was heavily bombed by its far richer neighbor, Saudi Arabia.Would you rather be rich in a poor country or poor in a rich one? Measuring how rich a country is not that easy (spoiler: it is not just about gross domestic product, or GDP). Measuring how rich you are depends to a large degree on how rich and poor countries are defined.

If we simply consider a nation’s gross domestic product—the sum of all goods and services produced by a country during one year—then we would have to conclude that the richest nations are exactly the ones with the largest GDP: United States, China, Japan, Germany. But how could the economies, for example, of Singapore or Luxembourg ever match that of such powerhouses when they are no more than small dots on the world map?

Another problem with GDP is that it does not measure income inequality, that is, how a country’s riches are distributed among the population. That is why a more accurate representation of people’s living conditions begins with dividing a nation’s GDP by the number of people that live there: per capita GDP and its growth rate tell us much more about the social wealth potentially available to each person and whether this wealth is either increasing or decreasing over time.

However, using per capita GDP still poses a problem: the very same income can buy very little in some countries and go much further in others where basic necessities—food, clothing, shelter, or healthcare—cost far less. To gauge how wealthy a country’s citizens are it is necessary to understand how much they can buy. That is why, when comparing per capita GDP across countries, GDP should be adjusted for purchasing power parity, which helps us take into account the inflation rates and the price of goods and services in each given place.

When considering whether it is better to be rich in a poor country or poor in a rich one, the best chance of enjoying a superior standard of living is to reside in a richer nation no matter where a person falls on the income distribution scale. Then again, wealth for some without a good measure of equality for everyone is problematic, to say the least. The coronavirus pandemic proved it most strikingly. Low-income workers, often migrants, living in some very wealthy nations suddenly found themselves unemployed, homeless and stranded without much of a safety net. Many less affluent nations, in the meantime, bent over backwards to take care of all those in need during the crisis.

Because energy and food are essential goods with few substitutes, higher prices are particularly painful for low-income households. It is easier for families to cut down or eliminate spending on electronics, clothing or entertainment when prices surge, but when it comes to food, heating or transportation—crucial to both live and earn a living—this becomes much more difficult. As a result, an inflationary scenario can often pose a threat to economic and social stability.

This is why, in the long run, it is better not only to be rich but to be egalitarian as well. Too much economic inequality stifles growth for all, political instability is more likely, healthcare care costs and mortality rates are higher, and so are crime and corruption rates. Being rich in a poor country also has costs.

Rank Country/Territory GDP-PPP per capita ($) 1 Ireland 145,196 2 Luxembourg 142,490 3 Singapore 133,895 4 Qatar 124,848 5 Macao SAR 89,558 6 United Arab Emirates 88,221 7 Switzerland 87,963 8 Norway 82,655 9 United States 80,035 10 San Marino 78,926 11 Brunei Darussalam 75,583 12 Hong Kong SAR 74,598 13 Denmark 73,386 14 Taiwan 73,344 15 Netherlands 72,973 16 Iceland 69,779 17 Austria 69,502 18 Andorra 68,998 19 Germany 66,132 20 Sweden 65,842 21 Belgium 65,501 22 Australia 65,366 23 Saudi Arabia 64,836 24 Malta 61,939 25 Finland 60,897 26 Guyana 60,648 27 Bahrain 60,596 28 Canada 60,177 29 France 58,828 30 South Korea 56,706 31 United Kingdom 56,471 32 Israel 54,997 33 Cyprus 54,611 34 Italy 54,216 35 New Zealand 54,046 36 Kuwait 53,037 37 Slovenia 52,641 38 Japan 51,809 39 Czech Republic 50,961 40 Aruba 49,627 41 Spain 49,448 42 Lithuania 49,266 43 Estonia 46,385 44 Poland 45,343 45 Portugal 44,708 46 The Bahamas 43,913 47 Hungary 43,907 48 Puerto Rico 43,845 49 Croatia 42,531 50 Oman 42,188 51 Romania 41,634 52 Slovak Republic 41,515 53 Turkey 41,412 54 Latvia 40,256 55 Panama 40,177 56 Seychelles 39,662 57 Greece 39,478 58 Malaysia 36,847 59 Maldives 36,358 60 Russia 34,837 61 Kazakhstan 32,688 62 Trinidad and Tobago 32,054 63 Bulgaria 32,006 64 St. Kitts and Nevis 29,662 65 Chile 27,608 66 Mauritius 29,164 67 Uruguay 28,470 68 Montenegro 27,761 69 Argentina 27,261 70 Costa Rica 26,422 71 Dominican Republic 25,896 72 Serbia 25,432 73 Libya 24,559 74 Antigua and Barbuda 24,012 75 Mexico 23,820 76 Belarus 23,447 77 China 23,382 78 Thailand 22,675 79 Georgia 21,923 80 North Macedonia 21,111 81 Grenada 20,075 82 Turkmenistan 19,974 83 Bosnia and Herzegovina 19,604 84 Iran 19,548 85 Armenia 19,489 86 Colombia 19,460 87 Botswana 19,398 88 Gabon 19,197 89 Albania 19,029 90 Barbados 18,858 91 Brazil 18,686 92 Azerbaijan 18,669 93 Equatorial Guinea 18,510 94 St. Lucia 18,435 95 Suriname 18,427 96 St. Vincent and the Grenadines 17,793 97 Egypt 16,979 98 Moldova 16,840 99 Palau 16,394 100 Peru 16,132 101 South Africa 16,091 102 Indonesia 15,855 103 Fiji 15,727 104 Kosovo 15,620 105 Paraguay 15,578 106 Mongolia 14,939 107 Vietnam 14,458 108 Sri Lanka 14,223 109 Bhutan 14,170 110 Dominica 14,161 111 Ukraine 13,901 112 Ecuador 13,513 113 Algeria 13,507 114 Tunisia 13,270 115 Iraq 12,927 116 Jordan 12,893 117 Jamaica 12,887 118 El Salvador 11,647 119 Eswatini 11,492 120 Namibia 11,440 121 Philippines 11,420 122 Nauru 11,342 123 Belize 10,939 124 Guatemala 10,546 125 Morocco 10,460 126 Bolivia 10,327 127 Uzbekistan 10,308 128 Lao P.D.R. 9,801 129 Cabo Verde 9,661 130 India 9,073 131 Bangladesh 8,663 132 Venezuela 8,028 133 Nicaragua 7,601 134 Mauritania 7,437 135 Honduras 7,228 136 Angola 7,222 137 Tonga 7,125 138 Côte d’Ivoire 7,011 139 Ghana 6,974 140 Djibouti 6,894 141 Pakistan 6,836 142 West Bank and Gaza 6,688 143 Kenya 6,569 144 Samoa 6,324 145 Kyrgyz Republic 6,250 146 Nigeria 6,178 147 Cambodia 6,092 148 Tuvalu 5,797 149 Tajikistan 5,293 150 Republic of the Congro 5,155 151 Myanmar 5,132 152 Nepal 5,101 153 São Tomé and Príncipe 4,874 154 Marshall Islands 4,669 155 Cameroon 4,665 156 Papua New Guinea 4,516 157 Senegal 4,515 158 Sudan 4,471 159 Benin 4,300 160 Zambia 4,041 161 Micronesia 3,931 162 Ethiopia 3,724 163 Timor-Leste 3,637 164 Tanzania 3,600 165 Comoros 3,463 166 Lesotho 3,251 167 Haiti 3,248 168 Uganda 3,224 169 Guinea 3,218 170 Rwanda 3,090 171 Guinea-Bissau 3,072 172 Vanuatu 3,001 173 The Gambia 2,804 174 Togo 2,754 175 Burkina Faso 2,726 176 Mali 2,656 177 Zimbabwe 2,627 178 Solomon Islands 2,414 179 Kirbati 2,381 180 Eritrea 2,188 181 Sierra Leone 2,082 182 Yemen 2,042 183 Madagascar 1,916 184 Liberia 1,788 185 Chad 1,787 186 Malawi 1,682 187 Niger 1,600 188 Mozambique 1,556 189 Democratic Republic of the Congo 1,474 190 Somalia 1,374 191 Central Afrian Republic 1,127 192 Burundi 891 193 South Sudan 516 — Afghanistan, Lebanon, Syria, Ukraine N.A.

Source: International Monetary Fund, World Economic Outlook April 2023. Values are expressed in current international dollars, reflecting the corresponding exchange rates and PPP adjustments.