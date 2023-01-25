The Modi Question: Government Blocks YouTube Videos, Tweets Sharing BBC Documentary On PM Modi

The Modi Question: Government Blocks YouTube Videos, Tweets Sharing BBC Multiple YouTube videos sharing the first episode of the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question” have been blocked as per the directions issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, sources said on Saturday. Along with YouTube videos, the Centre has also directed Twitter to block over 50 tweets containing links to the concerned YouTube videos. Both YouTube and Twitter complied with the government after directions were reportedly issued by Secretary, Information and Broadcasting on Friday using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021.

