Test skipper Mominul ruled out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has been ruled out of the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup with a finger injury.
The chief physician of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that the batsman will have to be sidelined for at least three to four weeks, reports UNB.
Mominul was representing Gazi Group Chattogram in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The southpaw suffered a blow on his right thumb on 28 November while playing Chattogram’s second game in the event against Gemcon Khulna.
The fresh injury cast doubt over Mominul’s participation in the home series against West Indies. However, the chief selector of BCB Minhajul Abedin believes that Bangladesh’s Test captain will have enough time to recover.
“I don’t think it’s the right time to rule out Mominul from West Indies series. We’re yet to know whether he needs surgery. I think he’ll have enough time before the Test series,” Minhajul told the media on Monday.
Mominul played two games in Bangabandhu T20 Cup and remained unbeaten for 5 and 8. In both games, Chattogram registered big wins by nine wickets.