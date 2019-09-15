Teenage girl killed after ‘rape’, two more minor girls ‘raped’

Prothom Alo illustration

A teenage girl has been killed in Rangpur allegedly after rape while two other minor girls were ‘raped’ in Madaripur and Bogura districts, reports UNB.

In Rangpur, Suravi Akhter, 13, daughter of Hiron Miah in Pirganj upazila and a Class-VI student of Chandipur High School, has been murdered after rape.Locals said Suravi was living at her maternal grandfather’s house at Chandipur village in the upazila as her parents have been working in a garment factory in Dhaka.

She went out of the house on Friday evening for tuition but never returned, they added.

Locals spotted her body with a scarf wrapped around her neck in a bush around 9:00am on Saturday and informed police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for post mortem, said officer–in–charge of Pirganj police station Masumur Rahman Masum.

He said the girl might have been raped first and then murdered.

In Bogura, police on Saturday arrested an office assistant of a local madrasa for allegedly raping a sixth grader at Thaltamaj village of Nandigram upazila.

The accused is Harunur Rashid Bablu Gayen, 45, office assistant of SM Fazil Madrasa and son of Akbar Ali Gayen of Thaltamaj village.

Police said Bablu took the victim to his house when she along with her friends went to a community clinic by the madrasa around 11:00am to bring some medicines, and raped her there.

Noticing the incident, locals encircled the house and informed police.

Later, law enforcers went to the spot, rescued the girl and arrested Bablu, said inspector Azizar Rahman.

Officer-in-charge of Nandigram police station Shawkat Kabir said the victim was sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital for medical tests.

In Madaripur, law enforcers arrested a youth on Friday evening for allegedly raping a one-year-old girl at Chouarbari village in Rajoir upazila.

The arrestee is Hridoy Bhakta, 21, son of Sushen Bhakta of the village.

Md Shahjahan Mia, officer-in-charge of Rajoir police station, said Hridoy went to visit a relative’s house at the village and took the girl outside around 8:00am on Tuesday.

The victim’s mother noticed her daughter crying when Hridoy came back home and found her bleeding.

The child was taken to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex and then shifted to Madaripur Sadar Hospital for better treatment. Hridoy fled the scene after the incident, the OC said.

The arrest was made after the victim’s father filed a case with Rajoir police station.

Source: Prothom Alo.