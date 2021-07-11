Team ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ walks the Cannes red carpet with style

The team of ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ walked the red carpet at the 74th Cannes Film Festival yesterday. The Abdullah Mohammad Saad directorial is the first Bangladeshi film in history to be officially selected for the Cannes FIlm Festival, in the Un Certain Regard section. The film is rightfully receiving one honour after another from the appreciative Cannes audience.

The world premiere of ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ took place on July 7. At the end of the exhibition, the crew received a standing ovation from the audience.

The organisers welcomed the crew on the red carpet yesterday, and at 9:40 pm local time, the crew made their grand red carpet entry in the front yard of the Palais de Festival building.

Badhon stole the show with her designer dress, while Saad and the others showed off their panache with perfectly fitted suits.

Many walk down the red carpet holding tickets on their way to the Grand Théâtre Lumière. However, when the stars of official selections arrive, the red carpet is made clear in their honour — the crew of ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ received this very honour.

Media outlets from around the world have picked up on the craze for “Rehana Maryam Noor”, including ones from France, the USA, UK and India, among many others. Many experts claim that the film has every chance to win an award at the ceremony, which will be held on July 16.