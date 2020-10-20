TCB to sell potato at Tk 25 per kg

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday said the Trading Corporation Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling potatoes at Tk 25 per kg through truck sales for the purpose of supplying potatoes to the buyers at affordable prices, reports BSS
The country has the required stock of potatoes. There is no possibility of a potato crisis.
“The government would ensure the sale of potatoes in the market at fixed prices. For this, the concerned agencies of the government, including the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate (NCRPD) under the commerce ministry, have started work. The country has the required stock of potatoes. There is no possibility of a potato crisis,” he said.
The minister said there is no shortage of potatoes in the country and lots of potatoes have been planted. “Demand for potatoes has increased due to some damage to vegetable cultivation because of floods and rains. However, there is no reason for the price of potatoes to be higher than the price fixed by the government,” he added.
Commerce secretary Md Jafar Uddin moderated the programme.