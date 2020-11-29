Tax return submission: NBR not to extend deadline beyond 30 Nov

National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on Saturday said that the deadline for submitting income tax returns would not be extended beyond 30 November.

“The last date for filing income tax returns is 30 November. There is no scope for extending the timeframe as per the Income Tax Ordinance,” he said, responding to a question from reporters at a press conference at the NBR building in the capital.

The NBR chairman said that the taxpayers would have to submit their returns by tomorrow (Monday) as 30 November is the deadline for submitting income tax returns without fine. However, taxpayers will be able to file their income tax returns after taking time from tax offices, he added.

He said if the taxpayers or applicants can show the concerned tax commissioners a rational reason of failure to submit the tax returns in stipulated timeframe, then their fines would be waived.