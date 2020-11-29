Tax return submission: NBR not to extend deadline beyond 30 Nov

National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on Saturday said that the deadline for submitting income tax returns would not be extended beyond 30 November.
“The last date for filing income tax returns is 30 November. There is no scope for extending the timeframe as per the Income Tax Ordinance,” he said, responding to a question from reporters at a press conference at the NBR building in the capital.
The NBR chairman said that the taxpayers would have to submit their returns by tomorrow (Monday) as 30 November is the deadline for submitting income tax returns without fine. However, taxpayers will be able to file their income tax returns after taking time from tax offices, he added.
He said if the taxpayers or applicants can show the concerned tax commissioners a rational reason of failure to submit the tax returns in stipulated timeframe, then their fines would be waived.
The countrywide income tax fair could not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but all the taxes zones are providing the facilities that usually exist in the tax fair.
The revenue board informed that they received some 63,199 higher returns until 26 November this year compared to 26 November last year as the number of returns this time totaled 13,20,825 while it was 12,57,626 in the same period last year.
The deadline for return submission without penalty begins from 1 July and ends on 30 November.
Replying to another question, Muneem said that the taxpayers have had enough time for submitting their returns as the submission started on 1 July.
A few years ago, the return submission deadline was extended every time. But in 2016, by bringing changes in the Income Tax Ordinance, it was decided not to extend the deadline after the National Tax Day on 30 November.
The number of TIN holders in the country is now 4.6 million out of which around 2 million submit their returns.