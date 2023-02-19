Taskin declines PSL offer for England series

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed declined an offer from Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Multan Sultans in order to keep himself available and fit for the Tigers’ upcoming white-ball series against England at home.

Taskin had an offer to feature in three matches for Multan Sultans till February 26, but the right-arm seamer, who had recently recovered from a hamstring injury, decided to not act on it.

“It’s a very important series. It would have looked bad if missed any of the matches [against England] after accepting a PSL offer for just a few games. As I just recovered from an injury, it is important to be fully fit. So, I do not have any regrets,” Taskin said after working with physio Julian Calefato, in-charge of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) rehab centre, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.

Taskin could not play the final three matches for Dhaka Dominators in the recently-concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) due to a strain in leg that he suffered while fielding in a game during the Sylhet phase of the BPL.

Last year, Taskin denied an IPL offer from Lucknow Super Giants as he was already on tour to South Africa with the national side. Taskin received compensation from the BCB for declining the offer.

“Board [BCB] gave me an honorarium [for not going to play in the IPL]. So, I do not have any regrets. My main target is to play for the national side in the coming days. If i can do well for the national side then I will definitely get more offers in the future,” Taskin added.

England are scheduled to arrive in the country on February 24 for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first ODI slated to begin on March 1 in Mirpur. The T20I series will begin on March 9 in Chattogram.

