Tamim to skip NZ T20s due to personal reasons

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal said that he will not be available for the upcoming three T20Is against New Zealand on personal grounds.

“I talked with the head coach [Russell Domingo] and selectors before coming to New Zealand and informed them that I will not be available for the T20 series due to some personal reasons,” confirmed Tamim while speaking to the media today from Dunedin during a virtual press conference ahead of the Tigers’ first ODI on March 20.

The Bangladesh ODI skipper, however, wished his best for the T20 side and hoped that the team would do well even without him.

“But my best wishes are with the team. Whenever we talk about the New Zealand tour, it includes the T20 series as well. Just because I am the ODI captain and, hence, I will only talk about ODIs and would only say that we want to win ODIs — it’s not like that. [Whenever I say we want to win the series], it includes the T20 series as well,” Tamim added.

After their first match in Dunedin, Bangladesh will play their second and third ODI on March 23 and 26 in Christchurch and Wellington respectively. The ODI series will be followed by three T20Is to be played on March 28, 30, and April 1 in Hamilton, Napier, and Auckland respectively.