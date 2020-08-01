Tamim returns from England after check-up

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal returned from England today. The left-handed opener had travelled to London on July 25 to undergo treatment for his troubled stomach.

Tamim, who has been experiencing severe stomach pain recently, decided to go to London for treatment after several check-ups in Dhaka were unable to reveal the reason behind his stomach pain. Tamim had undergone some tests in the UK but his treatment has not yet been started.

Tamim had mentioned before leaving that he could not even stand straight due to the excruciating pain.