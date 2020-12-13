Tamim returns Covid-19 negative, yet to decide on playing tomorrow

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal’s coronavirus test returned negative today, Fortune Barishal team management informed.

The left-hander’s absence in the second innings of Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barisal’s Bangabandhu T20 Cup match on Saturday did not go unnoticed, and he himself had raised concerns when he told media that he had been sent to isolate at the hotel because he felt “very weak” upon returning from batting in the first innings.

Tamim had informed that he had been feeling under the weather since Friday. Tamim underwent several tests today and among them his coronavirus test returned negative. However, it was learned that his participation in crunch eliminator match against Mushfiqur Rahim’s Dhaka is still uncertain.

The Fortune Barishal captain was still feeling weak and will decide tomorrow whether he will play the match against Dhaka, scheduled to take place at 12:30 on Monday.