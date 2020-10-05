Tamim, Mushy and Co. wishes Mash on his birthday

While the Tigers are participating in a two-day practice match at the SBNCS in Mirpur, the likes of Tamim Iqbal did not forget the birthday of a special teammate.

Tamim, who replaced Mash as the ODI captain had previously said that he always saw Mashrafe as the Bangladesh captain. Today the current ODI captain captioned a picture of him and Mashrafe with the message “happy birthday Mashrafe bhai”.

Mahmudullah Riyad, who struck fifty today during the first day of the practice match, wrote on Facebook: “Happy Birthday my dear brother. May the almighty Allah bless you good health. #Legend.”

Mushfiqur Rahim thanked Mashrafe for being a role model for him.

“Happy birthday Mash – an inspiration for millions.

“Thank you for being a role model on and off the field. Prayers and good wishes for you always legend.”

Mashrafe, who has bagged over 300 international wickets and led Bangladesh from the front in many victories, turned 38 today.