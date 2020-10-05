Tamim, Mushy and Co. wishes Mash on his birthday

While the Tigers are participating in a two-day practice match at the SBNCS in Mirpur, the likes of Tamim Iqbal did not forget the birthday of a special teammate.
Tamim, who replaced Mash as the ODI captain had previously said that he always saw Mashrafe as the Bangladesh captain. Today the current ODI captain captioned a picture of him and Mashrafe with the message “happy birthday Mashrafe bhai”.
Mahmudullah Riyad, who struck fifty today during the first day of the practice match, wrote on Facebook: “Happy Birthday my dear brother. May the almighty Allah bless you good health. #Legend.”
Mushfiqur Rahim thanked Mashrafe for being a role model for him.
“Happy birthday Mash – an inspiration for millions.
Mashrafe, who has bagged over 300 international wickets and led Bangladesh from the front in many victories, turned 38 today.