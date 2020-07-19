Tamim expected to travel abroad for treatment

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal is expected to travel aboard for treatment after the cricketer faced severe stomach ache recently.

The left-handed opener has been experiencing the sickness for quite some time now and despite undergoing several medical tests in Dhaka, the reason of the stomach ache has remained unknown.

“I had severe stomach ache thrice in the last month. The pain is so severe that I cannot even stand straight. Doctors have asked me to get admitted to the hospital but that’s also not possible due to the Covid-19 situation. The doctors have suggested a few more tests like endoscopy and colonoscopy,” Tamim told the media.

Tamim, who initially planned to travel to London for treatment informed that the Covid-19 protocols in the United Kingdom will make it hectic for him and for that reason he is considering travelling to Thailand.

“I spoke to the doctors in London but they have a 14-day isolation rule if you are traveling to that country and other protocols to follow. But still I am considering England and if not, then Thailand, but it has to be done soon,” he added.