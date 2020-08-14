Tackling coronavirus outbreak: Has the government given up?

We found no visible activities by the DGHS as to what it exactly means to deal with a pandemic. People have lost confidence in the hospital due to the scandal of fraud and irregularities in the COVID-19 test and mismanagement and chaos in the overall medical system. It has been reported that 77 per cent of the beds in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals are empty.

On the other hand, there has been relaxation in COVID-19 tests. Arrangements have been made to reduce the number of tests. This has been done in various ways such as not collecting samples from anyone except for a person having four symptoms of coronavirus, charging fees for testing, reducing the number of daily samples collected at the sample collection centres and so on.