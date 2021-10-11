T20 World Cup Winner to get USD 1.6m, confirms ICC

The winners of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will take home a winners’ cheque of USD 1.6 million while the runners-up will get half that amount, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Sunday.

All 16 competing teams will receive part of the USD 5.6 million allocated as prize money for the tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November.