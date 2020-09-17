Swelling Teesta, Dharala inundate low-lying areas again

The waters in the Teesta and Dharala rivers in Kurigram and Lalmonirhat districts started to rise again for continuous rains and upstream water, submerging the low-lying char areas.

In Lalmonirhat, the water level in the Teesta and Dharla rivers has started rising again in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning for torrential rain.

Due to the increase in water level, the char areas have been flooded, causing sufferings to residents on the river banks.