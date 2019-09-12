Survey: Sheikh Hasina tops as longest serving female leader in world

File Photo Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Focus Bangla

Sheikh Hasina became the Prime Minister in 1996 and served till 2001, she again returned to power in 2008. In a national election held on December 30, 2018, her party obtained maximum seats in Parliament

According to a recent survey by Wiki Leaks, Sheikh Hasina has been an icon of resurrection of women and the longest serving eminent female leaders of the world.

The name of Sheikh Hasina has been placed in the list of the longest serving eminent female leaders of the world as the Bangladesh premier has exceeded the records of famed female heads of governments including Indira Gandhi of India, Margaret Thatcher of Britain and Chandrika Kumaratunga of Sri Lanka.

Dame Pearlette Louisy, Governor General of Saint Lucia, has been the longest serving female head of the state. She stayed in power from September 11, 1997 till December 31, 2017. But, she was not very famous in global politics. Vigdis Finnbogadottir of Iceland remained the head of the state from August 1, 1980 till August 1, 1996. She was also not a familiar name on the global stage.

Dame Uzenin, as Prime Minister of Domenika, ruled her country for 14 years and 328 days, from July 21, 1980 till June 14, 1995. Mary McAleese was the female President of Ireland, for 13 years and 364 days.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been on the top of female heads of states in the world. Assuming power on November 22, 2005, she is still running Germany.

Sheikh Hasina has been performing the duty of Prime Minister of Bangladesh for the fourth time, including thrice at a straight, according to a report of United News of India.

She took oath as the prime minister for three consecutive years, on January 7, 2019. Sheikh Hasina has already completed 15 years as the Prime Minister and now, she is into one year of her fourth term. Sheikh Hasina is the only head of the government, who crossed the records of Margaret Thatcher of Britain.

Thatcher ruled Britain for 11 years and 208 days from May 4, 1979 till November 28, 1990. Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India for over 15 years, at different times. Chandrika Kumarantunga of Sri Lanka performed duties as both the Prime Minister and the President for 11 years and seven days.

Four female longest serving heads of states and governments are well known in the world. These women, including Indira Gandhi, Margaret Thatcher, Angela Merkel and Sheikh Hasina, gave a new direction and new possibilities to their respective countries.

After assuming power for the fourth time, Sheikh Hasina has crossed the records of other famous female world leaders. Bangladesh has achieved a great deal of socio-economic advancement during last several years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Per capita income of Bangladeshi people has mounted to 1900 dollars which was below one thousand dollars a few years back.

Bangladesh has successfully graduated from the least developed countries (LDC) during the tenure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh’s first satellite Bangabandhu 1 was launched into space in 2018 which is another breakthrough of Sheikh Hasina’s government.

Bangladesh has become a development role model in the present world. All countries now view Bangladesh as a brilliant example. Different international organizations have awarded prestigious prizes to Sheikh Hasina recognizing the dexterity with which she has been serving Bangladesh.

