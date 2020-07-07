‘Suppression of opinion rising during COVID-19 pandemic’

Police and ruling Awami League leaders are the plaintiffs in 90 per cent of the cases.

Former chief commissioner and professor of journalism, Golam Rahman, said recommendations were made to amend some sections of the act while formulating it, but that has not carried out yet. Now it is being seen that anybody is being sued and arrested under the act, he lamented.

Law minister Anisul Huq said the government will look into whether the act is misused. The persons responsible would not be spared, he added.

Lawyer Jyotirmoy, however, said the act has been formulated to mainly protect the government and its various organisations. There is no necessity of this act, he observed.

On 14 June, Sirajam Munira, a lecturer at Bangla department of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, was arrested. Three days later, assistant professor at Computer Science and Engineering Department of Rajshahi University, was arrested.

A youth was arrested in Satkhira and an Imam was arrested in Habiganj. Shahjalal Science and Technology University (SSTU) administration filed a case against a student.

These five cases were filed under the DSA for making criticism on Facebook after the death of former health minister and Awami League leader Mohammed Nasim.

Local journalist Mahtab Uddin Talukdar was arrested on 4 May for posting a harsh remark on the Facebook about Sunamganj-2 constituency lawmaker Moazzem Hossain.

General secretary of Selboros union at Dharmapasah upazila, Benuar Hossain Khan filed the case.