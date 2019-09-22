Superb Shakib steers Tigers to victory

Bangladesh’s Shakib al Hasan plays a shot during their sixth T20I against Afghanistan in Chittagong Saturday Dhaka Tribune/Md Manik

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan in the T20I format after more than five years as the Tigers managed a nervy four-wicket win over the Afghans during their tri-nation T20I series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Saturday.

Chasing a moderate total of 139 to win, Bangladesh lost six wickets and had to play till the 19th over but skipper Shakib al Hasan single handedly navigated the ship home.

One of the finest all-rounders in world cricket remained not out on 70 and left the field with his head high and more importantly restored a lot of pride for his side that has been struggling recently.

Bangaldesh made a shaky strat while chasing as they lost both the openers Liton Kumar Das (four) and Nazmul Hossain Shanto (five) within 3.2 overs when the score was only 12.

No 3 Shakib and No 4 Mushfiqur Rahim then rebuild the innings a bit as they put up 58-run partnership in fourth wicket.

Mushfiq’s 26 off 25 ball innings was effective but he got out in 11th over after getting set and despite got a reprieve when Afghanistan fielder Najib Tarakai dropped a sitter in 10th over.

Bangladesh lost three more wickets, Mahmudullah (six), Sabbir Rahman (one) and Afif Hossain (two).

But Shakib was brilliant at the other end and ensured a confident boosting win with Mosaddek Hossain (19 off 12 deliveries).

Shakib’s brilliant innings came from 45 deliveries with eight boundaries and one over boundary and he was adjudged man of the match.

These two teams have already been qualified for the final and will face each other Tuesday in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium with the target of clinching the silverware.

Earlier, Shakib won the toss and elected to field first.

Bangladesh made one change to their playing eleven as injured leg spinner Aminul Islam was replaced by middle order batsman Sabbir Rahman.

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai made a promising start as the duo put 75 runs in the board in just 9.2 overs before Zazai got out in the third ball of 10th over against Afif Hossain.

Zazai scored 47 off 37 deliveries with six fours and two sixes and got caught at short fine-leg while trying to play sweep shot.

Afif took another wicket in that over as experienced Asghar Afghan (nought) got out facing just two deliveries.

That double wicket changed the momentum of the innings and shifted to Bangladesh’s way.

Bangladesh bowlers kept the pressure and took regular wickets in the middle period of the game to restrict Afghanistan in to a moderate total of 138, which could be lot more after such a flying start.

Beside Afif’s two wickets Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib took one wicket each.

6TH T20I

AFGHANISTAN INNINGS R B

Rahmanullah c & b Mustafizur 29 27

Hazratullah c Mustafizur b Afif 47 35

Asghar c Najmul b Afif 0 2

Najibullah b Saifuddin 14 16

Nabi lbw b Shakib 4 6

Naib run out (Mahmudullah/Mushfiq) 1 1

Shafiqullah not out 23 17

Karim c Mustafizur b Shafiul 3 4

Rashid not out 11 13

Extras (lb 1, nb 1, w 4) 6

Total (20 Overs) 138/7

Fall Of Wickets

1-75 (Hazratullah), 2-75 (Asghar), 3-80 (Rahmanullah), 4-88 (Nabi), 5-96 (Naib), 6-109 (Najibullah, 7-114 (Karim)

Bowling

Saifuddin 4-0-23-1, Shafiul 4-0-24-1, Shakib 4-0-24-1, Mahmudullah 1-0-16-0, Mustafizur 3-0-31-1, Mosaddek 1-0-10-0, Afif 3-1-9-2

BANGLADESH INNINGS R B

Liton c Asghar b Mujeeb 4 10

Shanto c Rashid b Naveen 5 8

Shakib not out 70 45

Mushfiqur c Shafiqullah b Karim 26 25

Mahmudullah lbw b Rashid 6 8

Sabbir c Gurbaz b Naveen 1 2

Afif b Rashid 2 4

Mosaddek not out 19 12

Extras (b 1, lb 1, w 4) 6

Total (19 Overs) 139/6

Fall Of Wickets

1-9 (Liton), 2-12 (Shanto), 3-70 (Mushfiq), 4-93 (Mahmudullah), 5-96 (Sabbir), 6-104 (Afif)

Bowling

Mujeeb 4-0-19-1, Naveen 4-0-20-2, Karim 3-0-31-1, Naib 2-0-16-0, Nabi 3-0-24-0, Rashid 3-0-27-2

Bangladesh won by four wickets

MoM: Shakib al Hasan

