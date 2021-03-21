‘Successful’ economy and a transformed society

On the momentous occasion of Bangladesh’s golden jubilee of independence, the narrative of the country’s economic success that is being reiterated repeatedly, is its GDP growth. The reason why we have been hearing this same story over the past few years is that those at the helm are eager to show that, despite the lackings in good governance and democracy, there has been ‘development’. Development and growth have become synonymous. It is undeniable that Bangladesh’s economy has seen significant growth over the past couple of decades.

Changes in the economic structure have made important contributions to this growth. Prior to independence and in the decade following independence, Bangladesh’s economy basically depended on agriculture. Now it is not agriculture, but industry and services that are the driving forces of the country’s economy. The major contribution to the economy comes from the remittance sent in from overseas and the export of readymade garments.

Bangladesh is now the second highest exporter of readymade garments in the world. And the readymade garment sector provides the highest employment in the country. Of the four million workers in the sector, three million are women. In 1979, the net annual earnings from the readymade garment sector was only USD 40,000. In 2019 this stood at USD 34.13 billion. But we must not forget the sacrifice, the low wages and the unsafe working conditions of the innumerable workers in the sector. Certain fatal incidents, particularly the Rana Plaza collapse which killed 1,200 workers and injured over 2,500, led to renowned international brands adopting two initiatives to monitor the work environment.