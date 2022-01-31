Submit names of Bangladeshis who deposited money to foreign banks: HC to BFIU

The High Court today directed the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to submit a list of names of the Bangladeshi individuals who deposited money to foreign banks including the Swiss banks, by March 6.

The Anti-Corruption Commission and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police have been ordered to submit reports to the HC on the progress of the investigation into the money laundering allegations against Bangladeshi nationals whose names were published in the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers, by the same period.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order today during the hearing a writ petition and a suo moto (voluntary) rule involving this issue.

Lawyers Abdul Qaium Khan and Subir Nandi Das appeared as the writ petitioners while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan argued for ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during the hearing.

The ACC on January 27, submitted to the HC a report containing names of 61 Bangladeshi individuals and seven organisations mentioned in the Panama Papers as money launderers.

The report, however, contained no specific independent findings by the ACC about the Bangladeshis who have laundered and deposited huge amounts of money to overseas banks and purchased property.

The ACC could not conduct an enquiry as it was unable to find the detailed names and addresses, accurate information or relevant records of their (61 individuals) investments in the offshore companies, said the report.