Study during coronavirus pandemic: Crisis of confidence hits the health sector

Viquarunnesa Begum is a physician who had long served in the health ministry. In 2009 she left the ministry to take up a position with the World Health Organisation. She is now a consultant with a private firm. After she underwent the required tests, on 1 September the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) informed her that she had tested positive for coronavirus. Viquarunnesa Begum told Prothom Alo that she had gone to government hospitals and was extremely dissatisfied with the treatment.

On 2 September Viquarunnesa Begum had gone to the Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital city. No cabins were vacant there so she went to the Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Hospital. Describing the condition of the hospital she said, the cabin had no curtains, no soap or hand wash. She received attention only four hours after she got there. She finally left and got admitted to a private hospital.

Viquarunnesa Begum is not the only one who has lost confidence in these hospitals. The people in general have no faith in hospitals and the health sector. Researchers say that very few people trust the health sector.