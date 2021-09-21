Strike halts goods transport to and from Ctg port

Goods transport to and from Chittagong Port came to a halt after a three-day strike was called by Bangladesh Covered-Van Truck Prime Mover Goods Transport Owners Association and Bangladesh Truck Drivers, Workers Federation.

The two organisations are observing the strike since this morning to realise their 15-point demand, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

The demands include withdrawal of the decision of hiking advance income tax imposed on the vehicle owners and issuance of licenses for heavy vehicles directly.

While talking to The Daily Star, Secretary General of the owners’ association Chowdhury Zafar Ahmed said that the government raised the advance income tax in 2019 without any discussion with their leaders. But the owners have been paying the tax at the previous rate, he said.

Now, the government has asked to pay the full tax including what’s pending, Zafar Ahmed claimed.

While visiting gate number 4 of Chittagong Port, our correspondent found that there were no vehicles at the port to transport the goods today.

Usually, 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles go to the port daily for transporting goods, Zafar Ahmed added further said.

Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association’s Secretary Ruhul Amin Shikder said transportation between the port and 18 private inland container depots also remain suspended since morning.