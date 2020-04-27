Stories of shattered dreams

“He was an immigrant and a father. He drove a yellow cab to get his kids the best education our country can offer. He did everything right to achieve the American dream.”

This was a ‘Harvard dad’ as described by CNN. This was Bangladesh-born American yellow cab driver, Mohammad Zafar, who breathed his last at just 56 years old, leaving his dream half-done, leaving his three children in an apartment in Bronx, New York. The deadly coronavirus snatched happiness away from the family.

The number of deaths of Bangladeshis in the US has crossed 180 and the total coronavirus deaths in the country has already been four times higher than that of the heinous 1/11 attacks.