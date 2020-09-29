Stop killing passengers pushing off buses

Passengers always have a bitter relation with the transport workers over the bus fare. One of the reasons for this is that the fare is not fixed or even if it is, it is not implemented. But the incident of killing a passenger by throwing him or her from a moving bus due to the fare dispute proves how the anarchy has gripped the sector. Transport workers think that they are above the law.

According to Prothom Alo, a passenger named Jasimuddin was going to Bahaddarhat from Agrabad in a city transport bus (Chittagong Metro-J-11-2031) on Friday night. When the driver’s assistant demanded eight taka from him, Jasimuddin said that the fare was too high for such a short distance. He claimed five taka back from the helper as he gave 12 taka to him. The helper gave him back four taka instead. At one stage of altercation, the bus driver also joined the helper. They kicked the passenger and threw him out on the road. He received critical head injuries. He died a few hours later after he had been taken to hospital.