Stocks return to black after three days

Stocks of Bangladesh returned to the black today after a break of three days though most of the shares either dropped or remained unchanged.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse in Bangladesh, advanced 10 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close the day at 6,277.

The DS30, the blue-chip index, rose 0.19 per cent to 2,223 and the DSES, the shariah-compliant index, also increased 0.29 per cent to 1,369.

Of the traded securities, 40 advanced, 126 declined and 164 did not show any price movement.

Turnover, an important indicator of the market, advanced 1 per cent to Tk 580 crore.

Genex Infosys topped the gainers’ list with an increase of 9 per cent.

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing was up 7.58 per cent, Shinepukur Ceramics rose 7 per cent, IT Consultants advanced 5.4 per cent, and Aamra Networks gained 5 per cent.

Pragati Life Insurance topped the list of losers by shedding more than 4.18 per cent. Sandhani Life Insurance, Meghna Life Insurance, Sonali Life Insurance, and National Housing Finance and Investments suffered substantial losses as well.

Genex Infosys was the most-traded stock on the day with its shares worth Tk 87 crore transacted. Eastern Housing, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Aamra Networks, and Shinepukur Ceramics also saw significant turnover.

The port city bourse also experienced a rise in stocks today.

The Caspi, the all-share price index of the bourse in the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), gained 26 points, or 0.14 per cent, to close at 18,540.

Of the issues, 32 rose, 51 retreated and 77 did not see any price movement. Turnover at the CSE edged down 30 per cent to Tk 8 crore.