Stocks plunge for profit booking

Bangladesh’s stocks plunged today, triggered by the profit booking by investors in the well performing and large-cap companies.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), nosedived 77 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 7,140 points.

Turnover, an important indicator of the market, up 2 per cent Tk 2,097 crore which was Tk 2,040 crore a day earlier.

Meghna Condensed Milk topped the gainers’ list that rose 9.44 per cent followed by Meghna Pet Industries, Meghna Life Insurance, Sonali Paper and & Board Mill, and Union Capital.

Tamijuddin Textile Mills shed mostly in the market that fell 9.7 per cent followed by Alltex Industries, Paper Processing & Packaging, Jute Spinners, and Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing.

At the DSE, 52 stocks rose, 300 declined and 24 remained unchanged.

Stocks of LankaBangla Finance traded mostly that worth Tk 111 crore followed by Beximco Ltd, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Paramount Textiles, and Walton Hi-tech Industries.

The Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) also fell. The CASPI, the general index of the port city bourse, fell 171 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 20,857.

Among 317 traded stocks, 60 advanced, 227 fell and 30 remained unchanged.