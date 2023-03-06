Stocks open higher

Most shares on the Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges rose in the morning session today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), gained 24 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 6,238 at 11:00 am.

Turnover stood at Tk 167 crore.

Of the securities, 128 advanced, 13 declined and 116 remained unchanged.

The Caspi, the all-share price index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, also added 49 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 18,332.

Of the issues, 33 rose, one retreated, and 21 saw no price movement.