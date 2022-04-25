Stocks keep rising

Stock index in Bangladesh continued to rise for the fourth consecutive day today while turnover of the market closed to Tk 900 crore after 14 working days.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 20 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 6,683 at the end of the day. In the last four days, the index rose 200 points.

Turnover of the DSE also surged 18 per cent to Tk 895 crore from the previous day’s Tk 754 crore.

At the DSE, 200 stocks advanced, 142 declined and 39 remained unchanged.

Union Insurance topped the gainers’ list with about a 9.85 per cent rise. Alltex Industries, Sena Kalyan Insurance, Republic Insurance and National Tea Company also saw major gains.

Samorita Hospital shed the most with a 4.98 per cent drop. Beach Hatchery, JMI Hospital, Jamuna Bank, and Crown Cement were among the heavy losers.

Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 62 crore changing hands followed by IPDC Finance, Orion Pharmaceuticals, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, and Fortune Shoes.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rose today. The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, soared 52 points, or 0.26 per cent, to close the day at 19,645.

Of the 289 stocks traded, 151 rose, 108 fell and 30 did not see any price movement.