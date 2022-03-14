Stocks keep rising

Stocks continued to rise for the fourth consecutive day, riding on the policy intervention of the stock market regulator to halt the falling trend of stocks.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 97 points, or 1.46 per cent, to 6,765 at the end of the day.

In the last four days, the index rose 309 points.

Turnover of the premier stock market drooped 6 per cent to Tk 998 crore, which was Tk 1,061 crore a day earlier.

Beximco Ltd remained as the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 72 crore changing hands followed by Bangladesh Building Systems, BDCOM Online, Dragon Sweater and Spinning, and Orion Pharmaceuticals.

At the DSE, 273 stocks advanced, 87 declined and 20 remained unchanged.

S Alam Cold Rolled Steels topped the gainers’ list that rose 9.92 per cent followed by BDCOM Online, Reliance First Mutual Fund, Shurwid Industries, and Advent Pharmaceuticals.

United Insurance shed mostly that dropped 5.19 per cent followed by Libra Infusion, Tamijuddin Textiles, Linde Bangladesh, and Anwar Galvanizing.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rose 19,799 today. The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, rose 238 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 19,799 at the end of the day.

Among the 293 traded stocks, 211 rose, 65 fell and 17 remained the same.