Stocks keep falling

All indices of the Dhaka and Chattogram bourses fell today, stretching the losses to the third consecutive day.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 27 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 6,256.

The DS30, the blue-chip index, plummeted 0.44 per cent to 2,225 while the DSES, the shariah-compliant index, dropped 0.43 per cent to 1,365.

However, turnover, a key indicator of the market, dropped 22 per cent to Tk 470 crore.

Of the securities, 11 advanced, 164 declined and 146 did not show any price movement.

ICB AMCL Third NRB Mutual Fund topped the gainers’ list with an increase of 9.2 per cent. Al-Haj Textile Mills, Sonali Paper & Board Mills, Prime Bank, and Bangladesh Welding Electrodes were also on the list.

Eastern Housing was the highest loser by shedding more than 7.1 per cent. Shinepukur Ceramics, Intraco Refueling Station, Unique Hotel & Resorts, and Genex Infosys were also among the significant losers.

Genex Infosys was the most-traded stock with its issues worth Tk 38 crore transacting.

Shinepukur Ceramics, Olympic Industries, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, and Orion Infusion also saw significant turnover.

The Caspi, the all-share price index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, lost 56 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 18,478.

Of the issues, 18 rose, 63 retreated and 42 did not see any price swing.

Turnover of the port city bourse dropped 46.6 per cent to Tk 8 crore from the previous session’s Tk 14.2 crore.