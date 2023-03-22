Stocks gain after falling for two days

The indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose today snapping losses in the last two days.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the top bourse in Bangladesh, added 18 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 6,222.

The DS30, the blue-chip index, increased 0.21 per cent to 2,220 while the DSES, the shariah-compliant index, went up 0.43 per cent to 1,355.

Turnover, a key indicator of the market, inched up 1.4 per cent to Tk 349 crore.

Of the securities, 87 advanced, 14 declined and 224 did not show any price movement.

Legacy Footwear made the highest gain with an increase of 10 per cent.

Orion Infusion, Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills, Hakkani Pulp & Paper Mills, and Jute Spinners were among the top gainers.

Renwick Jajneswar & Co was the highest loser, shedding 2 per cent.

Bank Asia, Republic Insurance Company, Rangpur Dairy & Food Products, and Sonar Bangla Insurance were also in the list of the significant losers.

Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa was the most-traded stock with its issues worth Tk 30 crore transacting.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Shinepukur Ceramics, Olympic Industries, and Rupali Life Insurance Company also registered significant turnover.

Caspi, the all-share price index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, gained 57 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 18,382.

Of the issues, 50 rose, 12 retreated and 95 did not see any price swing.

Turnover of the port city bourse surged 48.6 per cent to Tk 12.29 crore.