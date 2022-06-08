Stocks fall for second day

The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped for the second consecutive day today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse in Bangladesh, dropped 20 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 6,468 at the end of the day.

Investors’ participation also fell as the index, an important indicator, nosedived 24 per cent to Tk 739 crore at the DSE. The turnover was Tk 974 crore a day back.

Meanwhile, DS-30, the blue-chip index, and DSES, Shariah-based index, edged down 10 points and 6 points respectively.

At the DSE, 114 stocks advanced, 228 declined and 38 remained unchanged.

Pioneer Insurance topped the gainers’ list that rose 9.90 per cent. Paramount Insurance, Provati Insurance, City General Insurance and Renwick Jasneswar took place in the top five gainers.

Gemini Sea Food eroded mostly that dropped 1.99 per cent followed by Linde Bangladesh, Standard Ceramic Industries, Rahima Food Corporation, and Apex Tannery.

Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 25 crore changing hands followed by Salvo Chemical Industries, Provati Insurance, Orion Pharmaceuticals and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also dropped today. The CASPI, the all share price index of the port city bourse, edged down 61 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 18,958.

Among the 308 stocks traded, 81 advanced, 199 fell and 28 remained the same.