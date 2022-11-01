Stocks fall for second day

The Dhaka Stock Exchange’s prime index and turnover dropped for the second consecutive day today as risk-averse investors were in a selling spree.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, fell 26 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 6,307.

DS 30, the blue-chip index, decreased 0.82 per cent to 2,226 while DSES, the shariah-based companies’ index, down 0.88 per cent to 1,377.

At the DSE, 29 securities advanced, 86 declined and 232 remained the same.

Turnover of the DSE dropped 6.9 per cent to Tk 769 crore, which was Tk 826 crore on the previous day.

Chartered Life Insurance topped the gainers’ list advancing 10 per cent.

Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa, Bashundhara Paper Mills, Genex Infosys, and ADN Telecom also increased over 5 per cent.

Navana Pharmaceuticals decreased mostly that dropped 9.34 per cent followed by Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing, Sena Kalyan Insurance, Paper Processing and Packaging, and Bangladesh National Insurance.

Bashundhara Paper Mills’ stocks traded mostly worth Tk 52 crore while Intraco Refueling Station, Orion Pharma, Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa, and KDS Accessories also made places in the top turnover chart.

The Caspi, the all-share price index of the Chattogram Stock Exchange, dropped 70 points, or 0.37 per cent to end at 18,622.

Of the issues that traded on the bourse in the port city, 29 advanced, 67 declined, and 128 did not show any price movement.