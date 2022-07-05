Stocks fall for second day

The stock market index continued to drop for the second consecutive day today amid the fear of a further fall in the upcoming days.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse in Bangladesh, lost 12 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 6,346 at the end of the day.

Turnover at the DSE advanced 1 per cent to Tk 662 crore. It was Tk 654 crore a day earlier.

Among the securities, 182 issues declined, 149 advanced, and 50 others remained unchanged.

Zaheen Spinning gained the most, with a 10 per cent increase. Robi Axiata, Eastern Cables, Shyampur Sugar Mills, and Prime Textile Spinning Mills were also on the gainers’ list.

Progressive Life Insurance shed mostly that dropped 2 per cent.

Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing, Apex Footwear, Purabi General Insurance, and Navana CNG were among the heavy losers.

Robi Axiata became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 27 crore changing hands.

Shinepukur Ceramics, Meghna Insurance, Intraco Refueling Station, and Beximco Ltd were on the list of the most traded stocks.

The Chattogram bourse also dropped today. The CASPI, the general index of the port city exchange, edged down 4 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 18,693.

Among 291 stocks, 123 rose, 128 fell and 40 remained the same.