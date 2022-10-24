Stocks fall again

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell today after remaining flat for a day at the end of a five-day losing streak yesterday.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, plunged 47 points, or 0.75 per cent, to end the day at 6,344 points.

Turnover slid more than 19 per cent to Tk 788 crore, which was a two-and-a-half-month low since August 14 when the figure stood at Tk 644 crore.

The DS30, the index that consists of blue-chip companies, went down 0.67 per cent to 2,262, while the DSES, the Shariah-complaint index, dropped 0.58 per cent to 1,398.

At the DSE, 17 securities advanced, 119 declined and 223 remained the same.

Navana Pharmaceuticals topped the gainers’ list with a 10 per cent rise. Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa, Orion Infusion, Sonali Paper & Board Mills, and Intraco CNG were also on the top gainers’ list.

BDCOM Online suffered the highest correction, sliding almost 10 per cent. Samorita Hospital, Bangladesh Building Systems, Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals, and JMI Hospital also dropped more than 9 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also fell today as the CASPI, the all-share price index, decreased 80 points, or 0.42 per cent to end at 18,719.

Of the issues that traded on the port city bourse, 22 advanced, 75 declined, and 131 did not show any price movement.