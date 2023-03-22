Stocks fall again

The indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell again today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the top bourse in Bangladesh, lost 16 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 6,206.

The DS30, the blue-chip index, decreased 0.23 per cent to 2,218 while the DSES, the shariah-compliant index, went down 0.24 per cent to 1,352.

Turnover, a key indicator of the market, edged down 6 per cent to Tk 328 crore.

Of the securities, 17 advanced, 82 declined and 213 did not show any price movement.

Legacy Footwear made the highest gain with an increase of 8 per cent.

Rangpur Dairy & Food Products, Emerald Oil Industries, Al-Haj Textile Mills, and Monno Agro & General Machinery were among the top gainers.

Bengal Windsor Thermoplastics was the biggest loser, shedding 7.4 per cent.

Imam Button Industries, Rupali Life Insurance Company, Dhaka Insurance, and Union Capital were also among the significant losers.

Eastern Housing was the most-traded stock with its issues worth Tk 19 crore transacting.

Genex Infosys, Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa, Rangpur Dairy & Food Products, and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation registered significant turnover as well.

The Caspi, the all-share price index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, dropped 32 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 18,349.

Of the securities, 18 rose, 43 retreated and 63 did not see any price swing. Turnover in the bourse of the port city plummeted more than 35 per cent to Tk 7.97 crore.