Stocks fall after rising for four days

The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) broke the four days’ gaining streak today while the turnover plummeted below the Tk 600 crore-level.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of DSE, dropped 16 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 6,666 at the end of the day.

The turnover hit Tk 593 crore, which was 33 per cent lower than the previous day’s Tk 895 crore.

At the DSE, 113 stocks advanced, 222 declined and 42 remained unchanged.

United Insurance topped the gainers’ list with about a 7.85 per cent rise.

Provati Insurance, Imam Button, Asia Pacific Insurance and Agrani Insurance also saw major gains.

Bangladesh Monospool Paper shed the most with a 4.98 per cent drop.

Gemini Sea Food, JMI Hospital, Paper Processing & Packaging and Bangladesh Investment and Finance Company were among the heavy losers.

IPDC Finance became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 33 crore changing hands followed by Beximco Ltd, Orion Pharmaceutical, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and Square Pharmaceutical.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also fell today.

The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, dropped 46 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close the day at 19,599.

Of the 276 stocks traded, 99 rose, 147 fell, and 30 did not see any price movement.