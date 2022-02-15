Stocks fall after four days of rise

The stock market index dropped today after rising for the last four days.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell 28 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 7,060 at the end of the day.

At the DSE, 64 stocks advanced, 272 declined and 44 remained the same.

Turnover of the premier bourse went down 2.66 per cent to Tk 1,241 crore which was Tk 1,275 crore a day earlier.

Fortunes Shoes traded mostly worth Tk 77 crore followed by Beximco Ltd, Orion Pharmaceuticals, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, and National Life Insurance.

Tamijuddin Textile topped the gainers’ list that rose 8.78 per cent followed by Genex Infosys, National Life Insurance, Fortune Shoes, and RD Food.

Reliance Insurance shed mostly that eroded 6 per cent followed by Fareast Life Insurance, Dulamia Cotton, Yeakin Polymer, and Union Insurance.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also dropped today. The CASPI, the main index of the bourse of the port city, edged down 70 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 20,705.

Among the traded 309 stocks, 88 went up while 187 dropped and 81 remained unchanged.